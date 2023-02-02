Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast Feb. 2, 2023 Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 6:58 a.m.
1 of9 Kelsey Vining gets a push from Court Vining as she sleds down an icy sidewalk with dogs Mr. Riggins, left, and Gertie on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Smiley N. Pool/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE TO LIESBETH POWERS INSTEAD OF SMILEY N. POOL - A plane with Southwest Airlines sits at one of the terminals at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Liesbeth Powers/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S BYLINE TO LIESBETH POWERS INSTEAD OF SMILEY N. POOL - A departure board at Dallas Love Field Airport lights up with red cancelations in Dallas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Liesbeth Powers/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Passengers line up at an American Airlines customer service desk at Terminal C on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Smiley N. Pool/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A woman carries bags of groceries while walking along Custer Parkway near Renner Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.(Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Smiley N. Pool/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Crews clear ice from the Bush Turnpike near Preston Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Plano, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Smiley N. Pool/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday.
More than 390,000 customers in Texas were without power early Thurdsay as trees, heavy with ice, buckled onto power lines, according to PowerOutage, a website tracking utility reports.