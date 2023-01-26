US expands sanctions on Russia's 'brutal' Wagner Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday expanded U.S. sanctions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa.
The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements that target dozens of Wagner Group affiliates, including some in the Central African Republic and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the president of Russia's Kalashnikov Concern, the original manufacturer of the AK-47 assault rifle.