Local and national basketball legends tipped off the start of March Madness Thursday with a pop-a-shot competition at Dockside Brewery in Milford.

Fans had the chance to play against former UConn stars, including Scott Burrell and Chris Smith. The event also celebrated local ad agency Haddad and Partners’ Sweet 16th Anniversary.