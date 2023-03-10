Trans-Siberian Orchestra co-founder helps Milford students be creative

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — The district's music students recently had a rare chance to learn from a world-renowned musician when Trans-Siberian Orchestra Co-founder Mark Wood brought his two-day workshop to Milford.
"It's been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because I never thought I would play with someone famous," said Violet Rumford, an eighth grader at East Shore Middle School who participated in the program. "It's been mind-blowing being here."