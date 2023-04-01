Tornadoes kill at least 10 across US Midwest and South ANDREW DeMILLO and ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press April 1, 2023 Updated: April 1, 2023 9:09 a.m.
1 of9 Jacob Dilks, right, looks over storm damage to his home in Hills, Iowa on Friday, March 31, 2023. Severe thunderstorms and tornados caused damage across much of the Eastern half of the state. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP) Nick Rohlman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Community members load belongings into a pickup truck in front of a home in Hills, Iowa on Friday, March 31, 2023. Severe thunderstorms and tornados caused damage across much of the Eastern half of the state. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP) Nick Rohlman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cleanup begins after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) Jim Slosiarek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Debris litters a parking lot and vehicles are seen thrown around after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) Jim Slosiarek/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Coriana Moore, 17, pitches in to clean up after a tornado touched down near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. City crews, residents and neighbors worked to clear debris off the roadway and vehicles. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) Jim Slosiarek/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A man takes a picture of storm damage in Hills, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP) Nick Rohlman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 10 people, shredded homes and shopping centers, and collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois.
Emergency responders across the region counted the dead and surveyed the damage Saturday morning after tornadoes touched down into the night, part of a sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest.
Written By
ANDREW DeMILLO and ADRIAN SAINZ