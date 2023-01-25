Tesla confirms Nevada expansion to make more electric trucks

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Tesla confirmed it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Nevada for “high-volume” production of electric semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo had said during his State of the State address Monday night he planned to join Elon Musk and other Tesla officials when they unveiled plans Tuesday to build “a brand-new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility” for electric trucks in Nevada.