This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — Marie Chutjaian has found creating pottery to be a therapeutic and calming activity. Now she is aiming to bring that feeling to others.

Chutjaian, a second-grade teacher in West Haven, plans to open Sunshine Ceramics Studio at 22 Broad St., former home to Wanda's Sugar Shack, before the summer. She still plans to remain a teacher while running her studio.

"I found pottery to be therapeutic for me," Chutjaian said. "I found it to be emotionally centering and grounding and it quickly became the most important part of my week that I didn't realize I was missing until I started taking classes again. I just want to make that available for whoever may benefit from it."

Chutjaian said she has always been an artist, loving to dabble in different medians, from knitting and crocheting, to baking and cooking, and from writing to drawing.

"Any creative outlet," she said. "It was in 2005 at Wesleyan Potters in Middletown where I fell in love with ceramics."

While getting her teaching degree, Chutjaian decided to get a minor in studio art which focused on ceramics throughout the course.

"I think out of all the mediums I've played with through all the years, it's the one that ignites me the most," Chutjaian said.

As Chutjaian was getting increasingly into pottery, she found it difficult to find a place where a kiln was available.

"Making it available for people to come and practice pottery and get experience with a kiln is one reason I wanted to make it available for others as well," she said.

Chutjaian wants to offer classes at Sunshine Ceramics Studio, but overall she wants something that caters to every level of experience, interest and age level.

"There is a part of me that likes to teach people and to impart whatever it is that I know," she said. "I feel passionate enough about it, and I think that one of the main ingredients for a great teacher is being passionate about what you're teaching."

When Chutjaian was looking for a place for Sunshine Ceramics Studio, she focused on space that was close to home with a history behind the location.

"I love downtown Milford and have lived downtown for 13 years," she said. "It's a beautiful place, and I thought about having a location not on The Green, but I like that there's a lot of foot traffic here and there's a lot of events here."

"There are a lot of beautiful small businesses on the Green, but there's nothing interactive for people to come to do together as an activity," Chutjaian added. "So I thought this would be a nice addition to the community."

Chutjaian also plans to honor the previous occupants of the space.

"I grew up going to Wanda's Sugar Shack," she said. "My sister suggested having a small area in the studio to sell candy in memory of Wanda, and I want to do that."