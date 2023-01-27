State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car.
The state's motor fleet management director notified State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday that her vehicle assignment for a 2021 Toyota Camry was temporarily on hold amid the ongoing investigation, Julia Hegele, a Department of Administration spokesperson, said in an email Friday. There is no indication of how long the suspension will last.