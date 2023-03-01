Milford reports school resource officers responding more, but making fewer arrests

MILFORD — Even as school resource officers in the city have increased the number of responses, the number of arrests in the district has declined, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia. This is an indication of a successful partnership between schools and police, she said.
"Milford Public Schools is incredibly appreciative of our partnership with our police department and our fire department," Cutaia said. She added the schools are committed to prevention, having security layers and partnerships with first responders.