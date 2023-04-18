Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The only surviving child of a woman charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday in a trial that has touched on claims of evil spirits, zombie children and an additional murder charge in another state.
Prosecutors played the call shortly after Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow Daybell's oldest child, took the stand in the bizarre triple murder case in Idaho. The call was made after the bodies of Ryan's siblings, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found buried in an eastern Idaho yard in 2020, and after Vallow Daybell was jailed in connection with the crime.