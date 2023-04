CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police were searching a marshy area in Massachusetts on Friday as part of their investigation in the case of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the location is in Revere, Massachusetts, and that the search is part of their investigation in the Harmony Montgomery case. They declined to give any further information.