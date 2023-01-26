S. Dakota senator: Punishment followed exchange on vaccines

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments said Thursday that her legislative punishment followed an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature's research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. The senator, who is part of a right-wing group of Statehouse Republicans, has pushed proposals that would do away with vaccination requirements in schools.