Rights groups say Myanmar military is increasing air attacks

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar's military is increasingly turning to airstrikes with deadly results to try to crush stiff armed resistance, two years after it seized power and plunged the country into a prolonged civil war, said a report Tuesday by a human rights monitoring group.
The military is heavily reliant on fighter jets and helicopter gunships supplied by its allies Russia and China, according to the non-governmental organization Myanmar Witness and other experts. The group's compilation of 135 “airwar incidents” from July to mid-December says the number of airstrikes has been on an upward trend since since September.