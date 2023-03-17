Quadruple murder trial begins for former NY police officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal jury in New York began hearing testimony in the murder trial of a former New York police officer accused of masterminding the killing of four people — one strangled to death with a zip tie and three others shot execution-style — over money in a drug operation.
All four men were found buried on the property of the former suburban New York police officer, Nicholas Tartaglione, whose trial, which began Thursday, is expected to last a month in U.S. District Court in White Plains.