Egg prices crack Milford eateries' food budgets

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Owner and chef Ryan Trevethan poses with a carton of eggs in the walk-in cooler at The Plate, in Milford, Conn. Feb. 2, 2023. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6 Owner and chef Ryan Trevethan cracks an egg while preparing breakfast at The Plate, in Milford, Conn. Feb. 2, 2023. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Owner and chef Ryan Trevethan scrabbles eggs while preparing breakfast at The Plate, in Milford, Conn. Feb. 2, 2023. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6 Eggs cook on the grill at The Plate, in Milford, Conn. Feb. 2, 2023. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
MILFORD — As the
cost of eggs has gone up in Connecticut, local eateries are feeling a budget crunch.
A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices. Connecticut has had a few small avian flu outbreaks. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, two backyard flocks, a total of 210 birds, were affected in 2022.