Egg prices crack Milford eateries' food budgets

MILFORD — As the cost of eggs has gone up in Connecticut, local eateries are feeling a budget crunch.

A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices. Connecticut has had a few small avian flu outbreaks. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, two backyard flocks, a total of 210 birds, were affected in 2022.

"It's a commodity item," said Frank Basile, CEO of Milford Bridge House Restaurant, Milford Bonfire Grill and Founders House Pub and Patio. "We're in a grin-and-bear-it situation."

Basile said eggs are a requirement for many recipes, especially signature items that must remain on the menu.

"Consistency cannot be sacrificed," he said.

At The Plate, CEO and chef Ryan Trevethan says he gets his eggs from a private farm in Prospect, Conn.

"They are high-quality eggs," he said.

The restaurant is currently paying about $109 for a case of 30 dozen eggs, but the price could fluctuate as much as $30 per case. He described the price volatility as "insane."

"On our menu, eggs are our primary source of sales volume," Trevethan said. "Pancakes come with eggs. They can be ordered on the side. They go in an omelet, in quesadillas, basically everywhere."

In his most recent egg order, last Wednesday, Trevethan said he bought 12 cases (4,320 eggs) at $130 per case. Before the current pricing situation, he was paying around $40 per case.

"As recently as four weeks ago, it was $175, and that echoes how crazy it is because today, it was $109," he said.

At the Harbor Street Market, Joseph Fancher said eggs have gone from about $30 per case to as high as $150 over the past few weeks.

"Now they've come down to $85, but it's still triple," Fancher said. "It's scary because, in this business, you're in a business with so many ingredients, and the prices are always changing."

Fancher said he's had to remake his menu about three times because of price changes.

"I knew I couldn't charge what I had on the menu because then I would be losing money," he said. "But after changing the menu for the third time, I just hung a sign that said prices may vary on market conditions becasue I didn't want to keep changing my menu. For a restaurant to stay open during this time, I commend them because many restaurants have been closing."

Basile said it's not just the price of eggs. Romaine lettuce, dairy products, chicken wings and flour have also gone up, and they have to absorb costs.

"We need to keep our customer's wallet in our decisions as well," he said. "For our restaurants, we absorb the cost and continue moving forward. We have always been in the industry for the long run and don't want to make drastic changes to sustain a level of profitability that we expect, but what we need to survive during tougher times."

Trevethan has followed the same strategy regarding food costs.

"All of the providers and vendors — the egg guy, the bread guy, the guy who brings in the tomatoes, have raised their prices from 12 to 20 percent," he said. "However, the restaurant can't add 20 percent to the menu. It's just not going to work. This is the biggest frustration: That everyone else is maintaining their profit lines, margins, and price points."

Restaurants, which suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown, have been in recovery since 2020, which is just another hurdle, noted Basile.

"I feel more for bakers and breakfast places that live and die by the egg," he said. "You simply can't charge $14 for an egg sandwich. But that's almost what it's coming to."

Being a breakfast and lunch eatery, Trevethan said The Plate goes through about 5,000 eggs a week.

"Sometimes it's a little more, and other times it's a little less," he said. "But when eggs were at their peak, I was spending $2,000 more just on egg purchases."

However, Trevethan said he hasn't raised his prices since before COVID.

"When I opened up the restaurant nine years ago, I tried to charge the same if not less than my competitors to maintain the value because Milford is a breakfast town, and we needed to compete with everyone else," Trevethan said. "We are solid enough and successful (enough) that we didn't pass the cent on to anyone."

He said the time may come when the restaurant has to raise its prices to reflect the changing market for ingredients, "but it's just not right now. I don't want to make a knee-jerk reaction and raise costs by $1 or $2. We need to hold on to all our customers right now."

What has helped Milford Bridge House Restaurant, Milford Bonfire Grill, and Founders House Pub and Patio is the volume and solid customer base they have acquired over the years, Basile said.

"It hasn't been about one thing going up," he said. "It's been everything you can think of: utilities, insurance, payroll, taxes and food costs have been substantially higher since 2020. The controllable expenses have been turned into fixed costs to keep our customers satisfied and trust (in) our restaurant."