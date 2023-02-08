Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system over trauma they say the shooting inflicted on their children.
The parents of a first-grader said their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” The parents also alleged that school officials failed to protect their daughter throughout the school year from bullying, harassment and assault.