NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of 28 federal crimes and could face the death penalty.
Jurors deliberated for about seven hours over two days before finding Sayfullo Saipov guilty in a Halloween attack inspired by his reverence for the Islamic State militant group. The jury announced its verdict in a Manhattan courtroom just a few blocks from where Saipov's attack ended.