Nursing home chief acquitted in patients' hurricane deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge acquitted on Friday a Florida nursing home administrator accused of causing the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma in 2017, saying that his employees had provided care and prosecutors had not proven he should have known their lives were in danger.
Circuit Judge John J. Murphy III dismissed the charges against Jorge Carballo during the third week of his trial, days before it was expected to go to jury. He had faced nine counts of manslaughter, which could have sent him to prison for up to 15 years.