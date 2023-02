MILFORD — The city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade will be held March 11.

The roughly 45 minute parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Wasson Field parking lot on West Main Street. Marchers will make their way through the traditional parade route to North Broad Street Gazebo.

There will be parking restrictions in place.

Pre-parade festivities will begin with a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Irish Heritage Society of Milford at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25. All food is being donated by local restaurant Nate's Plates.

There will be an afternoon of music fundraiser at the club from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. The event is open to the public with a $10 donation. Bands will include The Emily Mager Band, and The Night Visitors, featuring Colleen Filush from the Highland Rovers. This event is sponsored by Mager and Mager.

Linda Hardiman has been named the 2023 parade grand marshal. Hardiman has been a Milford resident since 1973 and has been a longtime city constable. She was a charter member of the Irish Heritage Society and participated, with her late husband, Marty, in organizing the Milford St. Patrick's parade for many years.

Those interested in participating should contact the parade coordinator at MSPDParade@gmail.com. New this year is the first decorative float contest. The parade committee will be judging floats and awarding trophies.

Parking will be available behind Milford Public Library, Harborside Middle School and the Milford Senior Center.