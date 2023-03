MILFORD — Teacher layoffs, reduced programs, and even closing a school are all possibilities if the city reduces the Board of Education's 2023-24 budget allocation by the $1.8 million that the Board of Finance recommended.

The $104.6 million allocation the finance board approved, an increase of about $2.6 million over the current $102 million budget, won't be enough to cover the increase in wages, Superintendent Anna Cutaia said.

"What the board of finance approved is 2.58 percent more than our current budget, while it is below what we requested," she said. "Numerically speaking, 2.58 percent is $2.6 million. That doesn't even cover our salary increases. That will require us to go into other categories to reduce."

Cutaia and the school board discussed the possible impacts of the budget reduction at the board's March 27 meeting.

Board Chair Susan Glennon called finance board's cut "a significant reduction considering the bulk of the increase is attributable to contractual obligations, salary, tuition and transportation."

The proposed school budget lists $75 million for teacher salaries, a $3.1 million increase from the current budget. Benefits account for $6.5 million, about $300,000 more than the current budget.

The schools will also be entering the first year of a new three-year teacher contract. Cutaia said the impact of the new contract in the first year is an increase of $1.6 million.

Closing the gap could mean closing either an elementary school or middle school, with The Academy also a possibility, Cutaia said.

"These are all real possibilities and end up on the scope of options for potential reduction," she said. "After we did the math, it's not a complete exercise in subtraction because as you close a school, those children have to be redistributed. The system does not just automatically absorb it. Staff will have to be reassigned, and bus transportation would have to be assigned and changed."

Cutaia estimated the savings to close one elementary school at $1.2 million, or about $1.7 million for closing a middle school. For The Academy, it's a savings of just over $540,000, Cutaia said.

She stressed that school officials had not made any decision on closing a school, or picked out which school to close should they decide that was the best option.

"We have not identified an elementary school. We are just talking generically about an elementary school," she said.

Among the other potential reductions to address the $1.8 million budget gap would be to increase the elementary school class size, netting an estimated savings of $311,850; eliminate the elementary STEM, resulting in a savings of $356,400; reduce staff in the sixth grade, for an estimated savings of $267,300; or eliminating high school staff, resulting in an estimated savings of $356,400.

"It's going to have to be a dialogue among board members about the strategy to get to $1.8 million. That's something we will have to think about," Cutaia said. "If we were to remove some of these things on the spreadsheet, the question that should be asked is how we will be able to bring them back. What budgetary climate allows us to bring it back?"

Glennon said none wants to discuss eliminating programs or closing schools, but it's the responsible thing to start having the conversation.

"In looking at all these dollars, if the expense didn't have value to the school district and need, it wouldn't be in our budget," she said. "Anyone of these things we take out is going to have an impact, and if it doesn't have an impact, it should not be in our budget."