Milford resident's new business focuses on Parkinson's therapy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
MILFORD — Rey Abdilla, a physical therapist by trade, had long sought the opportunity to truly focus on aiding older adults and those suffering the lasting effects of strokes or Parkinson's disease.
In the end, his quest turned him into a small business owner. Abdilla, a Milford resident, officially opened YouTherapy Wellness and Physical Rehab last October but celebrated a formal grand opening on Jan. 27 at its 318 New Haven Avenue location.