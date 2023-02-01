Milford resident's new business focuses on Parkinson's therapy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — Rey Abdilla, a physical therapist by trade, had long sought the opportunity to truly focus on aiding older adults and those suffering the lasting effects of strokes or Parkinson's disease.

In the end, his quest turned him into a small business owner. Abdilla, a Milford resident, officially opened YouTherapy Wellness and Physical Rehab last October but celebrated a formal grand opening on Jan. 27 at its 318 New Haven Avenue location.

"I noticed a gap after therapy, especially for older adults who haven't gotten their maximum strength yet, and their insurance cuts them off," said Abdilla. "Or once they are done with therapy, they try to go to a gym, but they can't do it because it's too strenuous for them.

"Because we are therapists, we know how their aging process is, we know what muscle to address for them to get stronger, and we know what is missing," he added. "So that is what we focus on when clients come to YouTherapy."

Abidilla went to school for physical therapy in his home country of the Philippines.

"When I moved to the United States, I started working with geriatric patients," he said. "But when I started doing home care and discharging my patients, they would ask me what they should do after therapy."

He advised his patients to go to outpatient therapy or a local gym.

"They would tell me when they went to outpatient therapy, it would only be for a couple of visits, and they would be done," he said. "And when they went to the gym, they told me they couldn't do it. That's when I noticed the gap between therapy and becoming fit in the community."

After noticing those types of issues, Abdilla said he had the idea of creating a place where people with progressive disorders can continue lifting weights safely, but they can also receive the therapy they need.

The facility now hosts boxing classes specially designed for those with Parkinson's.

"We help with positioning and help address the issues they are having through boxing," he said. "However, boxing alone doesn't show effectiveness with prevention of falls, so we add therapy techniques when we teach those boxing classes."

When Abdilla started researching Parkinson's in Connecticut, he said he found that the numbers of people with the disorder are high.

"I also realized there's not a lot of places that focus on people with Parkinson's," he said. "There are gyms who open their doors for people with Parkinson's, but it's not enough to address the issue because they are not knowledgeable about the disorder."

As Abdilla was researching Connecticut cities, he found out Milford has a higher population older than 65 compared to the national average. Most of them live at home, making them mostly independent.

"That's why I felt Milford the right spot for us to start," he said.