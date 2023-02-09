Milford's unique habitats drive local ecology

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — With its miles of shoreline, and numerous streams, Milford is home to at least nine critical habitats - or areas the CT DEEP considers uniquely important.

These habitats: Charles Island, Gulf Pond/Indian River, Nells Island, Milford Point, Silver Sands, Turkey Creek, Fowler Island, Great Flat and an unnamed Housatonic River marsh, are all critical. But they differ in several ways, according to Jenny Dickson, DEEP wildlife director.

"Is it crucial for a certain species or plant to survive and thrive, or is it a habitat that is important because of the ecological services it provides?" she said. "So many different things can drive the designation or importance of unique habitats."

According to the department's data, Milford has nine areas DEEP considers a unique habitat of importance for its ecological significance.

For example, the Gulf Pond/Indian River area is important because of the wetlands around the area and the bio-diversity the it supports.

"It could be anything from small fish that are a food source for many other things. It could be invertebrates doing the same thing and filtering things in the water," said Dickson. "It could also be an important habitat for osprey that now live in that area, to many herring and egrets that nest on Charles Island."

A critical habitat can drive the local ecology, Dickson said.

"Having those coastal resources and coastal marsh systems being healthy and functioning are incredibly important when we think about climate change," she said. "Because having those systems function as they're supposed to, as buffers for storm events to providing some coastal resilience, makes them incredibly important."

Another aspect of the importance of coastal marshes is the amount of carbon they store.

"Having healthy resilient marsh systems helps provide a wide variety of ecosystem services," said Dickson. "They are helping us by storing carbon, helping provide food for fishes and wildlife species, and many of these marshes have unique marsh vegetation, which is important."

The Nells Island/Charles E. Wheeler Wildlife Management Area is an essential area for many species, Dickson said.

"Not only do you get the same species like osprey, but it's also an area we've had whales use as a habitat," she said. "It's a place species like diamondback terrapins will nest and lay eggs, so it's important for a variety of species."

Dickson noted that Nells Island is a very large marsh complex, increasing its functionality even more.

"We've had eagles hunting that area, ducks nesting in that area," she said. "You name it, it's important."

Another critical feature of Nells Island is the tie-in to protected lands the fish and wildlife service owns.

"You've got a lot of protected land at the mouth of a major river, the Housatonic, that provides a tremendous amount of habitat for wildlife during migration," said Dickson. "Some species will spend extended periods in that area over winter while migrating. It is an important destination for all seasons."

Charles Island is a unique place for Milford, not just in its history and lore, but also because of its designation as a natural area preserve.

"It's primarily important for herons and egrets that nest there during the summer, making it one of the few offshore islands those birds have a colony," said Dickson.

Other than being a colony for birds, Charles Island is also a barrier island, providing ecological protection for the coastline during storms, she said.

"When we had big storms like Hurricane Sandy and Irene, Charles Island took the brunt of that impact from those major storms, which lessened some of the damage inland," she said. "So it functions exactly as we hope a barrier island would."

Dickson said all of the ecologically significant locations in Milford are important not just for local residents but for ecosystems throughout the state.

"It does provide a lot of things that are important to species across the state, or species throughout the northeast for that matter, when you start looking at the migratory aspects of it," she said. "Milford has a lot of special and amazingly important habitat locations."

It comes down to common sense to keep these different ecologically significant places in Milford thriving, she said.

"If you go to these areas, make sure you don't leave trash behind," she said. "Even the simplest things can cause wildlife entanglements or might be something an osprey might pick up and put in its nest, which might cause problems for chicks."

And food scraps also should be carried out and discarded, not left behind.

"That sounds funny, but at certain times of the year, at both Milford Point and Silver Sands, we have birds that nest on the beach, which is a critically important habitat for their nesting season," she said. "If we leave a half-eaten sandwich, part of a granola bar or an apple core in those habitats that attract raccoons or foxes, once they've eaten what we left behind, they'll be looking for other food. Most of the time, that food will come in the form of young birds or raiding the eggs of the beach-nesting birds."