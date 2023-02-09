Milford's unique habitats drive local ecology

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — With its miles of shoreline, and numerous streams, Milford is home to at least nine critical habitats - or areas the CT DEEP considers uniquely important.
These habitats: Charles Island, Gulf Pond/Indian River, Nells Island, Milford Point, Silver Sands, Turkey Creek, Fowler Island, Great Flat and an unnamed Housatonic River marsh, are all critical. But they differ in several ways, according to Jenny Dickson, DEEP wildlife director.