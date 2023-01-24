PGA Hope program gave Milford veteran something to enjoy again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — When Ralph Mayo, Jr. first heard of the PGA Hope Program, he was skeptical and didn't think he would enjoy golf, which he thought was boring.
Mayo, a Milford resident and a Marine Corps veteran, said he was told about the program in 2021 by the gym coordinator at the Veterans Center in Orange. "He asked me if I would be interested in golf, and I said no," he said. "I didn't respect golf initially, but I was convinced to give it a shot, and I fell in love with it."