PGA Hope program gave Milford veteran something to enjoy again

MILFORD — When Ralph Mayo, Jr. first heard of the PGA Hope Program, he was skeptical and didn't think he would enjoy golf, which he thought was boring.

Mayo, a Milford resident and a Marine Corps veteran, said he was told about the program in 2021 by the gym coordinator at the Veterans Center in Orange. "He asked me if I would be interested in golf, and I said no," he said. "I didn't respect golf initially, but I was convinced to give it a shot, and I fell in love with it."

PGA Hope introduces golf to veterans and active duty military and is meant to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being. The program is a six- to eight-week curriculum led by PGA professionals trained in adaptive golf and military and cultural competency.

Those who complete the program receive a PGA Hope Card they can show at participating golf courses to receive the lowest rate for golf at the course. The Orchards Golf Course in Milford is one of the many golf courses in the United States that recognize the PGA Hope Card.

Mayo said he pitched the idea to Golf Commissioner Dan Worrell and arranged for the Orchards Golf Course to be part of the program.

"Another reason we decided to participate in the program is that we need to introduce veterans and military personnel to the game of golf, and a lot of them have disabilities, whether mental, physical, emotional or social, and this helps them out," said Worrell. "We also feel veterans should get a big discount, so they get our lowest rate, our senior resident rate."

On his first day of the program, Mayo said the Veterans Center in Orange used a van to give rides to veterans to the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.

"The gym coordinator in Orange convinced me the program would be good for me," he said. "I also thought it would be boring and expensive, but when I was told they gave you the equipment to play with, that convinced me to go. Because I thought I had to purchase my stuff, that got me on board."

The first day he went to the program was when he fell in love with golf.

"Since I've been out of the service, I've stopped enjoying things, but this gave me something to enjoy again and something to do. It clears my mind when I'm out on the golf course. I get out there on the golf course, and I have no worries, and I love that," said Mayo.

After completing the program in 2021, Mayo was voted the ambassador for the state of Connecticut, a role he described as being a recruiter for the PGA Hope program.

"When I recruit, I want those participating to get the same feeling I had. The feeling of being free out there on the golf course and not having to worry about what they deal with daily," he said. "For veterans, it seems to be a good thing and can help us all because it helps me."

When Mayo was voted ambassador, he went to the ambassador training in Washington, D.C., and got to play at the Congressional Country Club.

"I didn't realize how prestigious it was until I got involved with the sport," he said. "It would never happen in my lifetime if it wasn't for the program."

Even though Mayo's role in the program has changed to a recruiter, he said it is still positively impacting his life.

"I have met many people through the program, and I've also had some job opportunities and other things I'm going to follow up on, which wouldn't have happened if I wasn't playing golf," he said.

Mayo said the PGA Hope program would start up again sometime in April or May, and there usually is an end-of-summer session as well.

"I can honestly say I don't know where I'll be without the program," said Mayo. "It gives me what I need and what I have been missing."