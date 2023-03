MILFORD — Residents may be looking at a tax increase this coming fiscal year.

The Board of Finance, at its meeting last week, voted to recommend a total budget of nearly $251.2 million, which is about 5.37 percent more than the present year's budget of $238.3 million. The finance board's recommendation for the 2023-24 budget now heads to the Board of Aldermen for review and final approval in May.

If the finance board's proposed budget is approved without adjustments, the mill rate would rise to 26.94, an increase of 0.29 mills over the present year. If approved, this would translate to $26.94 of every $1,000 of assessed value.

Board of Finance recommended a city budget of about $146.5 million, a reduction from Mayor Ben Blake's proposed a $147.3 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The current fiscal year's budget is $136.3 million.

The Board of Finance also recommended about $104.6 million for the education's operating budget, a 2.58 percent, or $2.63 million, increase over the current budget. It is also the largest increase to the Board of Education budget, percentage or dollar, in more than a decade, according to city Chief of Staff Justin Rosen.

Rosen added that the $104.6 million operations line only accounts for a portion of the overall budget increase for Milford public schools. Growth in school debt, education employee benefits, and Board of Education contributions to health insurance represent additional costs of approximately $35 million, he added.

"The mill rate would be 26.94, and that is an increase of 0.29 mills or a 1.09 percent increase in the mill rate compared to last year's adopted budget," Director of Finance Peter Erodici said at the recent meeting. "The grand list increased by $66,637,369 to be exact, so the new grand list to determine this mill rate is $7,959,870,022."

Blake said this has been a difficult budget to create.

"This is likely going to be my last Board of Finance meeting," Blake told the members. "This is my 20th budget, both as an alderman and mayor, and it was one of the most challenging budgets because we are in tough financial times. But I want to say you did a great job, and I appreciate your willingness to give back to the community."

Blake told the finance board he appreciates them giving up their time to give back to the community.

"This is a volunteer job, and I thank you for giving your expertise to fine-tune the budget," he said. "It still has to go to the Board of Aldermen, but I think you made some good headway and gave them a good starting platform to enact the 2023-24 budget in good faith."

Public safety was among the top budget requests at $32.3 million. The mayor's proposal would have given the department $31.1 million, while the recommended budget adopted by the finance board gives the public safety department $29.2 million.

The finance board agreed with Mayor Blake's recommended budget of $13.3 million for the fire department. The fire department's initial request was $14 million.

The police department's initial request was $15.8 million. The mayor proposed $15.3 million, and the board of finance department brought it down to $15.2 million.

"This police department budget does include one new police officer position and adjustments to some other wages, but not other positions," Board of Finance Chair Brian Lerman said.

Blake said he had a discussion with Police Chief Keith Mello about future staffing.

"His recommendation and my agreement was to do a police officer each year for four years, for a total of four new police officers over a four-year horizon," he said. "This is year one."

Lerma said employee benefits are a driving force in both the school and city budgets.

The employee benefits department and the mayor recommended $37.4 million, but the finance board approved $37.3 million.

The savings came from reduced self-insurance contributions from $16.2 million to nearly $16.1 million.

"I'm glad to see the self-insurance contribution went down by about $150,000," Lerma said.

Blake said they hope to get an updated figure before the aldermen's vote.

The schools' contribution for the self-insurance fund was also reduced from the mayor's recommended budget of $25 million to $24.5 million.

"What's driving this slight reduction is that we were able to negotiate a bit of a better rate," Blake said.

Lerma said he's proud Milford can fund organizations like Beth-El Center, which got $95,000, and the Boys & Girls Clubs, which got $100,000.

"We are fortunate to have dedicated people who work in these organizations," he said. "I'm proud that the city supports them in the manner that it does, and they are a great asset. It's relatively a small cost considering the benefits received by the city from these organizations."