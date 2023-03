This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — A Derby teen was arrested Saturday after Milford police responded to two separate fights at Connecticut Post Mall, according to police.

Milford police officer Brianna MacDonald stated the first fight happened around 6:30 p.m. involving juveniles, with the second one happening around 7:30 p.m. McDonald said it was not known if the two fights were connected and which one resulted in the arrest.