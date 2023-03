MILFORD — Effective immediately, youths under age 18 must have a parent or other supervising adult with them if they are in the Connecticut Post Mall after 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mall officials announced the reinstatement of what they called the parental guidance program on Saturdays in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Kate Terricciano, a spokesperson for the mall, said unsupervised youths shopping before 4 p.m. must leave the mall by the designated time or must be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older.

One adult may accompany up to four youths. All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult while at the mall.

Proof of age such as a state-issued driver's license or state ID may be required for the youth or adult, according to the statement. Those who lack proper identification will be asked to leave the property.

As recent as Saturday, Feb. 25, Milford Police Department responded to two separate fights at the Connecticut Post Mall, resulting in one Derby teen being arrested, according to police.

Milford police officer Brianna MacDonald stated the first fight happened around 6:30 p.m. involving juveniles, with the second one happening around 7:30 p.m. MacDonald said it was not known if the two fights were connected.

Milford is one of many communities dealing with disturbances and fights in malls. Trumbull police, aided by the Bridgeport Police Department and Connecticut State Police, expelled large crowds of unruly teenagers from Westfield Trumbull Mall in January.