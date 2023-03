MILFORD — When Milford Public Schools offers free lunch to students, the number of students who participate in breakfast and lunch increases, according to Director of Food Services for Milford Public Schools Eileen Faustich.

Lunch participation jumped from 55 or 60 percent to 80 or 90 percent, and breakfast tripled to nearly half of all students Faustich said.

"When we went to the paying for school meals model, participation fell about 50 percent at breakfast and about 40 percent at lunch," she recently told the school board.

MPS had free meals for all students from the beginning of August through Jan. 11 before returning to the old model of free meals based on the family's ability to pay, Faustich said

"Then, through legislative measures in Connecticut, as of March 1, we have returned to free meals to all students," Faustich said.

The free meal program lasts through the end of the school year, Faustich said.

"I don't want to provide any false hope here that the legislature is going to provide free meals next year," Superintendent Anna Cutaia said. "The information I'm getting is that the state department will pay for 10 cents or so of a meal, and the rest is a local burden. So while it would be legislated, little money is coming with that."

Cutaia said they would have to go into the school budget for the 2023-24 school year to find money to feed students.

"For this school year, the state channeled (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that the state got back to this program to pay for the free meals," Jim Richetelli, chief operations officer, said.

The state-wide free school lunch program was extended in February at a cost of $60 million under a wide-ranging bill approved in the General Assembly. The bill passed in the state House of Representatives with a 144-0 vote, then it headed to the state Senate where lawmakers endorsed it 35-0.

Faustich said the district's negative balance on the students account grew when the district returned to having families pay for the meals.

"Now that we are back to the free school meals for all, it's the best thing for the children nutritionally and financially for families, and it's the best financially for our food service program because it is a separate financial program that is self-supporting," Faustich said.

Faustich said the food service account is now in a good position and is spending money to replace old equipment in different schools.

"We do have higher labor cost this year," she said. "The minimum wage in Connecticut has gone up, and we have increased our wages through contract negotiations to attract more people because it's been difficult to find food service staff this year, as it has been in the past few years."

The supply chain is better, Faustich noted, but it has been costly.

"Paper supplies have been expensive this year," she said. "We have had some support federally through different grants to help us with our supply chain costs."