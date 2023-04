MILFORD — One local group says cutting $1.8 million from next year's education budget would devastate the school district and are calling on residents to demand it be added back.

Milford Ed Advocates is asking residents to contact their aldermen to ask that the $1.8 million be reinstated into the 2023-2024 Board of Education budget.

"Having the Board of Aldermen reinstate these funds is very challenging with 10 votes required out of the 15," said Emmeline Harrigan, a member of Milford Ed Advocates. "We are devastated by the thought of what this possible reduction could bring, so that's why we, as Milford Ed Advocates, are kind of lobbying very hard to help our Board of Aldermen make the correct choice and reinstate these funds in the budget."

In a split decision, the Board of Finance cut 1.8 million from the Board of Education's proposed $106.5 million budget, approving $104.6 million, which is about $2.6 million more than the current $102 million school budget. The Board of Finance's recommended school budget number now goes before the Board of Aldermen for final approval and adoption.

Milford Chief of Staff Justin Rosen said the Board of Aldermen budget process begins mid-April with a final budget vote in mid-May.

"All Milford residents who care about the quality of education in Milford should be coming out to speak to their aldermen, whether in public, by phone or by email," said Harrigan. "They need to hear Milford residents care as deeply about education in our community as we who are part of Milford Ed Advocates do."

Milford Ed Advocates launched a change.org petition titled "Save Milford CT Schools!" a week after the Board of Fiance's decision. The petition had about 2,410 as of Tuesday.

"We've got a lot of people who care about adequate education funding for our city," Harrigan said.

Harrigan was in the audience during the Board of Finance meeting on March 15.

"For those of us who support a strong education system, we were deeply disappointed," she said. "Dr. Ana Cutaia, our superintendent of schools in Milford, was extremely transparent about what that budget includes and why she requested the 4.39 percent increase.

Cuatia proposed $106.4 million, of which $75 million is for teacher salaries. Benefits account for $6.5 million, about $300,000 more than the current budget.

"Schools are a human resource-driven environment," Harrigan said. "These are teachers spending time with our kids, principals, custodians and lunch aids. This is a heavily human environment, and a lot of that budget increase was driven by contractually required increases in labor costs."

Harrigan pointed out that the public school system is one of the many qualities that make the city attractive for those who decide to move to Milford.

"Politically, people would put families with kids against seniors, and that is not our intention at all," she said. "We've been doing everything we can to publicize that by state statute, there's a program that reimburses towns for the tax relief they provide to income-eligible seniors and permanently disabled folks in our community."