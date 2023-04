Join the city of Milford and NOAA Fisheries Milford Laboratory and others to celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 on the Milford Green.

There will be demonstrations, underwater fish videos, artists, naturalists, businesses, and all eco-friendly individuals can apply to exhibit, demonstrate, or perform.

If there is heavy rain on April 22, with predicted clearing on April 23, the event will take place on April 23.

For more information or questions, visit https://www.milfordearthday.org/home or call Jeremy Grant at 203-878-7812 or email jgrant@milfordct.gov.

Milford Tree Giveaway

Milford will offer 500 ready-to-plant trees free to Milford residents from 8 a.m. to noon April 29 (rain or shine).

A reservation is required to receive a tree. Go to www.ci.milford.ct.us/open-space-and-sustainability to reserve a tree.

Trees will be available for pickup in the lower Eisenhower parking lot at 780 North St.. Tree pickup is a drive-through style event.

This year's tree giveaway is a tribute to long-time Milford education and nature lover Celine Sandor.

Trees available for the giveaway are Red Maple (Acer Rubrum' October Glory'), Red Maple (Acer Rebrum' Red Sunset'), Serviceberry (Amelanchier' Autumn Brilliance'), River Birch (Betula Nigra 'Heritage'), White Fringetree (Chionanthus Virginicus), Flowering Dogwood (Cornus Florida 'Cherokee Princess'), Crabapple (Malus' Show Time'), Crabapple (Malus' Sweet Sugar Tyme'), Eastern White Pine (Pinus Strobus), Red Oak (Quercus Rubra).

Be prepared to show an ID at pickup. The trees must be planted in private yards within the city of Milford. Trees must not be planted between the road and the sidewalk.

Those with questions can contact Jeremy Grant in the Open Space and Sustainability department at 203-878-7812 or email jgrant@milfordct.gov.

Tickets on sale for Boys & Girls Clubs Gala

The 10th annual Boys and Girls Clubs of Milford Gala will take place at 5 p.m. April 20 at The Knowlton in Bridgeport, 305 Knowlton St.

The price per ticket is $110.

The gala features a sit-down surf and turf dinner by Garelick and Herb, an open bar, a silent auction, a live auction, a raffle and a speech by the 2023 Youth of the Year, Lilliany Mendez.

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Milford. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/bgcmilfordgala10/welcome.

St. Mary School Carnival returns

St. Mary School's Carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. April 28, from 1 to 10 p.m. April 29 and from 1 to 5 p.m. April 30.

Food trucks, a snack tent, games, 50/50 raffles, rides and music will be there. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. April 29. Wristbands for rides will be available for $35 on Friday and Sunday and $40 on Saturday for all day.

Sponsorship opportunities at all levels are available. Contact kciuci@msn.com to learn more.

Visit https://www.saintmaryschoolmilford.org/carnival for more information or contact Chris at chris@tricityappliance.com with further questions,

Taylor Swift Raffle tickets to benefit St. Lawrence School

St. Lawrence School is selling raffle tickets for a Taylor Swift concert, with a lucky winner receiving two tickets to the sold-out Taylor Swift concert on Friday, May 19, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The drawing will take place on May 1. Proceeds benefit St. Lawrence School.

Tickets can be purchased until May 1, either in person at the school office or by calling 203-933-2518. A limited number of raffle tickets will be sold. Each raffle ticket costs $50, or three for $100. Seats are located in section 205, Row 4.

Milford Senior Center Fundraiser

Donate jewelry to the Milford Senior Center for the upcoming Jewelry Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. June 2 to benefit the Ahrens Respite Program and the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut.

For more information, contact Rose Kristie at 203-877-5131 ext. 2102.

WARA presents Ham Radio Technician License Course

Woodmont Amateur Radio Association will sponsor a Ham Radio Technician License Course from May 3 through June 14 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Woodmont Borough Hall, 128 Kings Highway.

The technician class license is the entry-level license for new HAM radio operators. The course will cover everything needed to pass the technician license exam. It covers radio theory, regulations and operating practices.

A course fee of $50 includes the textbook and license exam fee.

Propane Collection Day

The Milford Fire Department will conduct a propane tank collection day on May 6, to collect propane cylinders. The collection is for Milford residents only. Proof of residency will be required.

The collection will occur at 55 Seemans Lane from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There is no cost for the collection.

The following shall be adhered to:

Have proof of residency ready.

Tanks should be transported in an upright position.

Preferable driver only transporting the tank(s).

Valve must be in the closed position.

Fire department will take full, partially filled and empty 20-pound tanks.

Do not vent the tank before transporting.

Tanks should be secured in place to prevent accidental tip-overs.

Tanks should be transported with the vehicle windows open.

No smoking during the transportation of the tank or in the drop-off area.

For more information, call the Fire Marshal's Division at 203-874-6321 or via email at milfordfiremarshal@milfordct.gov.

Pantochino Debuts "And Away We Go!," a new musical in Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theater company in Milford, will debut its new musical, "And Away We Go," from April 21 through May 7 at the Milford Arts Council at 40 Railroad Ave.

Performances of "And Away We Go" are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Seating is cabaret-style, and audiences are invited to bring their food and drink to enjoy during the performance. Tickets are available online at www.pantochino.com. Tickets are not available at the Milford Arts Council.

"And Away We Go" is a new musical by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg. The story is set in the 1960s and follows a wannabe singing duo who makes its way from New Jersey to Miami in hopes of meeting Jackie Gleason and landing a guest spot on his popular TV show. Upon arrival, the duo becomes mixed up with an Italian "Nonna," her family, a showgirl, mistaken identities and murder.

Vaccinations are recommended but not required, and masks are optional. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots.

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap are coming to Milford

Garry Puckett and the Union Gap are coming to Milford Performance Center on April 22.

Gary Puckett and The Union Gap had six consecutive gold records. Tickets are available at milfordperformancecenter.org.

Milford Artisan Market on Milford Green

Milford's Artisan Market will take place May 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Milford Green in Milford's downtown, sponsored by LeafFilter and Renewal by Anderson.

Eighty local artisans will sell their handmade items, including art, jewelry, quilts, flower arrangements, metalwork, and more. The event will also feature Mother's Day photo opportunities, kids' activities, live music, food vendors and artist demonstrations.

Admission is free.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/milfordartisanmarket.

Milford Pirate's Day

Pirates are coming to Milford on June 4 for the 21st Annual Pirate's Day.

For 21 years, the Downtown Milford Business Association has hosted a fun, family-friendly day of adventure, treasure and pirates.

Start the day with Pancakes with the Pirates at Lisman's Landing, then stay for Captian Kidd and his crew, arriving on The Elixir around 12:30 p.m., then head to the green for the Silver Steel Drum Band performing from 1 to 3 p.m. at the gazebo.

The event will feature Rockin' Ron, the Friendly Pirate for pirate songs, story time, crafts, vendors, food trucks, Mystic Seaport's Free Men of the Sea at The Milford Historical Society and a treasure hunt through participating DMBA member businesses.

Milford Chamber Trust 2023 Golf Classic

Milford Chamber Trust 2023 Golf Classic, presented by Colonial Toyota, is scheduled for Monday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Great River Golf Club in Milford.

Golfers can match their scores against the LPGA winner from the week before on the same course.

There will be lunch and dinner, open happy hour, two chances to win a car from Colonial Toyota, a limited auction and raffle prizes. Complimentary breakfast sandwiches and smoothies will also be provided.

To register, go to https://cca.milfordct.com/EvtListing.aspx?dbid2=CTMIL&evtid=10843301&class=E.

Connecticut State Boating Course set for Saturdays

The Boat America class and proctored test will be offered at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla Training Center, 1 Helwig St.

Boat America will cover all the basic topics required to operate recreational boating and seamanship safely. It will also cover safe personal watercraft operation and towing. Completing this eight-hour course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for boats, personal watercraft and towing. Family participation is encouraged. The cost is $60 per person.

People can register for the class on the auxiliary's website. Instructions for the Boat America course will be emailed after registering. To pay by check or cash at the door, arrive at 7:30 a.m.

All students must obtain a Connecticut conservation ID number before taking the classes. To register for a free ID number, go to https://ct.aspirafocus.com/internetsales.

Boating classes are scheduled for May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9. They begin at 8 a.m.

Navigation and charting classes are scheduled for April 22 and July 22.

For more information about U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call Timothy Mulherin, public education officer, at 203-298-9719, email him at milfordflot073inc@gmail.com or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/

For more information on U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary safe boating classes, visit www.cgaux.org/boatinged/.