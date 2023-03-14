Milford Christian Academy files suit against CT vaccine requirements
MILFORD — A local church that operates a school and daycare is asking a federal judge to declare the state's vaccine mandates for students unconstitutional.
Milford Christian Academy is suing the state's commissioners of education, public health, and early childhood development, arguing their enforcement of a 2021 state law mandating vaccines for students violates the first and 14th amendments.