Milford approves 192 apartments at former Kmart site

MILFORD — After years of Kmart drawing shoppers to Milford, developers hope a new residential development at the site becomes a catalyst for further improvements in the city's Devon section.
"People pass by and ask why don't they do something with that property, and so we are back again to do something with it," Casey Associated LTD Partnerships representative Attorney John Knuff said. "Not only will the redevelopment improve the property itself, but it will also be a catalyst for further improvements to the area, including Devon."