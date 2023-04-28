Milford aldermen name Richard Smith to replace Mayor Ben Blake

MILFORD — Richard Smith, the city’s police commission chairman, will officially assume the city's top job Monday.
The Board of Aldermen, at a special meeting Thursday, voted to approve Smith — who had been nominated by the Democratic Town Committee weeks ago — to replace outgoing Mayor Ben Blake, who has served in the role for the past 12 years. Blake announced in February he was stepping down after being nominated to serve as administrative law judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission.