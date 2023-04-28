Milford aldermen name Richard Smith to replace Mayor Ben Blake

MILFORD — Richard Smith, the city’s police commission chairman, will officially assume the city's top job Monday.

The Board of Aldermen, at a special meeting Thursday, voted to approve Smith — who had been nominated by the Democratic Town Committee weeks ago — to replace outgoing Mayor Ben Blake, who has served in the role for the past 12 years. Blake announced in February he was stepping down after being nominated to serve as administrative law judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission.

“Although this may not be politically popular to say, the relationship with our colleagues on the other side of the aisle, I want to make that a lot better,” said Smith, a Democrat. “I have the utmost respect for our members on the Republican side and I want to be able to work closely with them.”

Smith told aldermen Thursday that wants to bring a culture change to Milford City Hall and improve relationships with department leaders.

“It’s not about strategy or tactics, or campaign issues," Smith said. "It’s about doing what’s best for the city of Milford.”

In a meeting last month, Milford’s Democratic Town Committee voted to select Smith over Kerri Rowland, the Democratic Registrar of Voters and a Parks, Beach and Recreation Commission member. Rowland has since launched a mayoral campaign to succeed Blake, saying she supports a push to restore $1.8 million that the finance board cut from a school budget proposal.

Smith, after his appointment, said he supports restoring “some of the money” to the schools, but wants to find out where aldermen stand on the proposal. The Board of Aldermen plans to vote on the budget next month.

“I haven’t really asked them because that would be premature," Smith said. "I’ll seek out negotiation points."

Blake, who was confirmed by Connecticut’s General Assembly to serve as administrative law judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission, plans to take an oath of office on May 1. When that happens, he will officially step down as Milford’s mayor having served 12 years in the role. Smith will then take over the mayor job for the rest of his predecessor's term, which ends in November.

“This has been such a great opportunity, and it’s something that I’ve worked very hard at, and it is a city that I will continue to advocate for and on behalf of,” Blake told aldermen ahead of Thursday’s roll call vote, which resulted in 11 votes in favor and two abstentions.

After an initial voice vote, Alderwoman Michelle Parente, a Democrat, argued aldermen should not have voted on the appointment until after Blake’s formal resignation, pointing to a provision of Milford’s city charter requiring aldermen to “fill any vacancy in an elective office.”

City Attorney Jonathan Berchem responded that aldermen had voted to fill an “anticipated vacancy.” Parente was joined by Alderman Matt Arciuolo II, also a Democrat, in abstaining during the second, roll call vote.