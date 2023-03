This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — In the past three years, the city has added just under 500 housing units, with roughly the same number on the way in the form of apartment complexes that recently received approval.

Although city officials say the rate of growth is stabilizing, the number of new residents is not insignificant for police and fire departments that have been operating with the same staffing levels for decades.

"Milford has grown significantly over the past three decades, both in residential and commercial/retail capacity," Police Chief Keith Mello said. "Just look at the growth along the Boston Post Road, the Milford Center area, and the many apartment complexes and housing developments."

During the city's growth, Mello said the department has kept operational staffing levels the same, except for five school officers assigned as resource officers.

"We have policed our community with relatively the same number of officers for 40 years," he said, adding that he doubted a few hundred apartments would "cause any additional strain on staffing and response times."

"The police department had requested four additional officers in last year's budget, and we are still seeking that same number going forward," Mello added.

From Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, the city added 492 housing units, according to Milford Fire Marshal Christopher Waiksnoris.

Breaking it down further, he stated there were 128 freestanding houses and 364 condos and apartments. In 2023, Waiksmoris said several projects still need certificates of occupancy, including six apartment complexes.

Milford has approved several such developments, including 15 units at 25 Meadowside Road, 35 units at 158 Cherry Street, 12 units at 51-53 Roses Mill Road and 77 units at 125-135 Broad Street.

The two most recent apartment complexes approved total 381 units, with Beaver Brook Apartments and the former Kmart site having 189 units and 192 units, respectively.

Julie Nash, Economic Development Director for the city of Milford, said there is evidence the growth of "build to rent" is stabilizing and declining slightly.

"I think we will continue to see development, but it may slow a bit," she said. "These are market-rate apartments that do not fill the affordable housing needs across our state and city. We are currently under an affordable housing moratorium, but it will be interesting to see if the returns and/or incentives are still viable when it's lifted. We are at the end of a cycle here."

Nash said the current trend is conversions from multiple offices and regional malls to housing because of an over-saturation of both.

"How will apartments pan out at the end of this cycle? In the end, more people living in our city is more people shopping at our stores, using professional services and lifting the economy," she said. "Those moving into the apartments will be the ones that buy your house eventually, so the cycle continues."

Waiksnoris said the fire department provides coverage for a city with 6,956 residential homes, 1,400 commercial structures and 3,221 condos.

"It's a substantial amount of structures we cover," he said. "If those 492 housing units added (from Jan 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022) had an average of about two people per unit, you're talking about 1,000 new people in Milford. So will it have an impact on our fire department? I think it definitely will."

Besides fire protection, Waiksnoris said the department also provides emergency medical services and last had a fire personnel increases in 1972.

"Eventually, something is going to have to happen," he said. "Year over year, over the same period of time, we are doing an average of 500 more calls per year. Eventually, something has to give. We will either have to get more personnel and fire department units in our city or something."

Waiksnoris said to address the city's growth, a new fire station in the northeastern part of the city would help with coverage in the area.

"What makes Milford unique is being a coastal shoreline community. It makes it attractive to visitors as well in the warmer months," Assistant Chief Anthony Fabrizi said. "The Post Road corridor is jam-packed with retail, making it a desirable destination to others for dining and shopping. Those numbers increase throughout the day, and plus, we have a lot of manufacturing, making us well diversified on our landscape."

With the current fire department personnel, providing fire and EMS is manageable, he said.

"We always do our best to meet the needs of the citizens we serve and do our best to keep them safe," he said. "However, we would be remiss if we didn't at least acknowledge the city is growing and changing, which does, in fact, put a strain or stress on public safety services. So we have to keep a close eye on that and adjust accordingly, so we don't get behind."

Fabrizi said services could become overwhelmed on certain days of the year when the population increases for various reasons.

"We've been able to manage up until this point," he said. "However, it's something on our radar with the call volume. It will lend itself to a bigger conversation at some point that needs to be addressed."