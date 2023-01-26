Meetings with Lindh prompt move to revoke convict's release

FALLS CHURCH, Va, (AP) — A northern Virginia man convicted nearly a decade ago of supporting the Islamic State group as a teenager has now been accused of violating his terms of release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh.
According to court documents, the FBI photographed Ali Shukri Amin meeting withLindh on three different occasions in for about three hours. The document does not state where the meetings occurred. The meetings violate a condition of Amin's supervised release, which bars him from meeting with known extremists, prosecutors said.