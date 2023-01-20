Social media helps reunite Milford woman with locket lost on her wedding day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — The power of social media and some dedicated community members reunited Renee Garelick this month with a cherished family locket she lost on her wedding day in July.
Garelick, owner of Moda Hair Salon off Bridgeport Avenue, lost a small, heart-shaped locket displaying two of her favorite pictures of her with her late mother and father. And while the day was one of joy, she could not help but feel anguish at losing an object that proudly displayed those who were so important in her life.