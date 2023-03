MILFORD — Laurel Beach community members came out to oppose the legality of three lots that could add more housing to the area community members said was already dense.

"Our task right now is to say if these lots exist," said Board of Appeals Chairman Joseph Touzzola. "We are not going to speculate on what they could be used for."

Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals upheld the legality of the three lots located at 143 Fourth Ave.

Stephen Harris, zoning enforcement officer, told the board they weren't deciding if the lots could be developed or if they could potentially possess a safety problem; the matter before them was if the lots were legal.

"They are because they appear on a map filed at the city clerk's office," he said. "All three lots are on the deed, and they've never been consolidated."

The safety problem was a topic brought out by many community members, including John Shanley, chairman of the Laurel Beach Association, who said there is overcrowding. Currently, the Laurel Beach neighborhood has 188 homes.

"The issue here, in addition to overcrowding and the lifestyle changes, is really a public safety issue," Shanley said. "The specific parcel we are discussing here is on a very dangerous S curve on the corner of Milford Point Road and Fourth Avenue. Additionally, West Shore Middle School is just up the road from us, and many children walk to school."

Board member Carmina K. Hirsh said it is not likely the lots would be developed based on their configuration.

"While the community is concerned about what's actually going to go there, speculating about it at this point is premature," she said. "If they did try to build on those three lots, it will likely not be able to happen. Certainly without going through this board."

Hirsch said she appreciates the community coming out and voicing their concern, but the lots are a legal issue.

"Because it is a legal issue, the zoning enforcement officer must comply with the law," she said.

Attorney Kevin Crusedean, representing the property owner AR Housing LLC, said there hadn't been regulations on old subdivision lots before the non-comforming lot regulation was created.

"The planning and zoning board put a moratorium into effect in order to determine how they are going to handle these lots in the future, and that moratorium is still in effect while they are figuring out a good replacement for 6.4.2," Curseaden said. "This application was filed before the moratorium went into effect and before any other regulation was in place."

Cursedean said they must also comply with the setback regulations in zones.

"In this case, we cannot build three houses on these lots," he said. "They are not three building lots. We will not get permits for three houses or three structures or dwelling units on these lots."

Curseaden said this is often addressed by consolidating the lots.

"If you don't meet zoning regulations, you must come in for a variance," he said.

Curseaden said they are at the beginning of the process.

"Our next step would probably be a lot consolidation map with a lot line adjustment map and some configuration whether it was one lot or two lost," he said. "But that's a different discussion. That's a planning and zoning discussion about legitimate public safety along those lines."