MILFORD — Lauralton Hall, a private, all-girls high school, will soon have new leadership.

Elizabeth Coyne, presently assistant head of school at The County School in Madison, has been named the next president and head of school for Lauralton Hall starting in July.

"I'm honored to lead the school into its next chapter and to champion a school community that has come together for over 100 years to imagine what is possible for the young women of Lauralton Hall," Coyne said.

Board Chair Patrick Lagrange said Coyne will take over for Elizabeth Miller, who is leaving to pursue a career opportunity in another part of the country.

"We thank (Miller) for her six years of dedicated service to Lauralton Hall and wish her much success," Lagrange said.

Miller offered congratulations to the board for selecting Coyne.

"My first task will be to connect with students, parents, alumnae and other members of the Lauralton family to start building deeper relationships," Coyne said.

"Then I want to help share the good news about this gem of a school with the families of our future students and the broader community as we honor Lauralton's mission of helping young women to pursue their highest potential with a commitment to compassionate service and responsible leadership," she added.

Coyne has been with The County School for two decades. During her tenure, she said she has served in multiple school leadership and educational positions giving her a broad range of experience.

Lagrange said Lauralton community members were enthusiastic about Coyne during the interview process and are delighted to have found a highly qualified school head.

"With our school in a strong financial position, our board was focused on recruiting a candidate like Coyne, who has a strong familiarity with the families of middle school girls in Fairfield and New Haven counties and what they are looking for in a girls' college prep school," Lagrange said. "Coyne has a warm, enthusiastic yet practical leadership style that fits well with our community."

Coyne is the daughter of Irish immigrants and the first in her family to go to college, underscoring her appreciation for the mission of Lauralton Hall, officials said.

She is active in St. Margaret Church in Madison, where she has served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and teacher. Her other volunteer activities include serving as a chair of the Hartford Area Boarding Schools/Junior Schools Annual Conference Planning Committee and as a mentor in the International Teaching and Global Leadership Cohort at Johns Hopkins University.