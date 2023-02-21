CT advocates seek more funding for homeless services

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
Due to a lack of funding, local agencies focusing on homelessness, such as Beth-El Center, are struggling to meet the needs of one of the community's most vulnerable populations.
Beth-El Executive Director Jennifer Paradis said 11 percent of 60,277 requests statewide for shelter were unmet over the last year, according to 211 data. She said 10 percent of 617 requests in Milford, where the organization is based, over that same time period were unmet.