HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Victoria

Thunderbirds 7, Royals 0

First Period

1. Seattle, Davidson 32 (Dach, Ciona) 0:54.

2. Seattle, Dach 10 (Sawchyn, Milic) 9:45.

3. Seattle, Sawchyn 16 (Lambert, Hanzel) 15:41.

4. Seattle, Popowich 8 (Sanders, Ciona) 16:58.

Penalties — Hodson Vic (tripping) 3:20; Misskey Vic (charging) 8:10; Schaefer Sea (tripping) 9:12; Kipkie Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:45; Guenther Sea, Hodson Vic (roughing) 10:27; Popowich Sea, Prokop Sea, Zemlak Vic (roughing) 12:29; Schaefer Sea, Misskey Vic (major, major-fighting) 14:37; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Iginla) 17:31; Pickford Sea, Trembecky Vic (major, major-fighting) 19:46.

Second Period

5. Seattle, Iginla 4 (Popowich, Sanders) 5:59.

6. Seattle, Guenther 4 (Korchinski, Lambert) 6:33 (pp).

Penalties — Sawchyn Sea (cross checking) 2:34; Misskey Vic (roughing) 6:28; Sawchyn Sea (roughing) 7:05; Scott Vic (tripping) 8:12; Korchinski Sea (cross checking) 13:02; Trembecky Vic (hooking) 15:58.

Third Period

7. Seattle, Sawchyn 17 (Korchinski) 16:23.

Penalties — Allan Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; instigator) 1:43; Zemlak Vic (cross checking) 1:43; Allan Sea, Zemlak Vic (major, major-fighting) 1:43; Dach Sea (interference) 13:42.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 19 13 9 _ 41 Victoria 9 10 7 _ 26

Goal — Seattle: Milic (W, ). Victoria: Cristiano (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-6; Victoria: 0-6.

Referees — Brady Casparie, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Cole Cooke, Jack McNabb.

Attendance — 4,313 at Victoria.