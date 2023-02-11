HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City

Winterhawks 6, Americans 3

First Period

1. Portland, Nguyen 16 (unassisted) 7:55.

2. Tri-City, Greenway 24 (Dragicevic, Ernst) 14:44 (pp).

Penalties — Friedt-Mohr Tc (hooking) 8:09; Klassen Por (holding) 13:33; Thompson Por (slashing) 17:35.

Second Period

3. Portland, Stefan 20 (Cagnoni, Klassen) 3:35 (pp).

4. Portland, Litke 13 (Nguyen, Sotheran) 8:25.

5. Tri-City, Gavin 15 (Ernst, Greenway) 12:14 (pp).

6. Portland, Nguyen 17 (McCleary) 14:03 (sh).

Penalties — Lemonnier Tc (roughing) 1:46; Sloan Tc (tripping) 2:27; Mori Por (high sticking) 11:34; Buttazzoni Por (tripping) 13:26; Peters Tc (delay of game) 18:13; O'Brien Por (cross checking) 19:01.

Third Period

7. Tri-City, Ernst 29 (Dragicevic) 3:40 (pp).

8. Portland, Klassen 29 (O'Brien) 5:28 (pp).

9. Portland, Thompson 3 (Buttazzoni, Stefan) 10:31.

Penalties — O'Brien Por (checking from behind) 2:21; Lajoie Tc (hooking) 5:28; Zakreski Por (inter. on goaltender) 11:52; Fan Tc (charging) 17:59; Greenway Tc (slashing) 19:12.

Shots on goal by

Portland 13 15 20 _ 48 Tri-City 14 11 11 _ 36

Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 2-7; Tri-City: 3-7.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Rance Hughes.

Attendance — 3,454 at Tri-City.