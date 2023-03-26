Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Seattle

Winterhawks 3, Thunderbirds 1

First Period

1. Seattle, Guenther 13 (Mynio) 4:06.

Penalties — McNelly Sea (roughing) 7:13; Guenther Sea (interference) 12:11.

Second Period

2. Portland, Schelter 8 (Zakreski, Buttazzoni) 9:22.

3. Portland, Zakreski 13 (Nguyen, Alscher) 12:53 (pp).

Penalties — Sotheran Por (high sticking) 4:25; Prokop Sea (charging) 11:10; Alscher Por (interference) 14:24; McCleary Por (hooking) 15:33; Pickford Sea (holding) 18:30; Klassen Por (hooking) 19:26; Nguyen Por, O'Brien Por, Dach Sea, Guenther Sea (roughing) 19:59; Nguyen Por, O'Brien Por, Dach Sea, Guenther Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:59.

Third Period

4. Portland, McCleary 13 (Fromm-Delorme, Klassen) 19:24 (en).

Penalties — Popowich Sea (tripping) 8:58; Pickford Sea (holding) 11:24.

Shots on goal by

Portland 9 9 10 _ 28
Seattle 11 8 11 _ 30

Goal — Portland: Špunar (W, ). Seattle: Ratzlaff (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-6; Seattle: 0-4.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Mark Heier, Eric McLaughlin.

Attendance — 5,582 at Seattle.

