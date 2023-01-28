Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Seattle

Winterhawks 5, Thunderbirds 2

First Period

1. Portland, Cagnoni 11 (Chyzowski) 4:52.

2. Seattle, Sawchyn 15 (Korchinski, Milic) 11:15.

Penalties — Schaefer Sea (high sticking) 18:21.

Second Period

3. Portland, Cagnoni 12 (Lucius, Stefan) 0:25.

4. Portland, Lucius 4 (Sotheran) 10:07.

5. Seattle, Allan 8 (Sawchyn, McNelly) 11:42.

6. Portland, O'Brien 11 (Lucius, Stefan) 12:50.

Penalties — Nguyen Por (tripping) 1:30; Schaefer Sea (slashing) 6:07; Thompson Por (tripping) 19:17.

Third Period

7. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 27 (unassisted) 19:32 (en).

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Portland 4 9 12 _ 25
Seattle 11 14 13 _ 38

Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Seattle: Milic (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-2; Seattle: 0-2.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Adam McMasters, Eric McLaughlin.

Attendance — 5,222 at Seattle.

Written By