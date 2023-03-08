Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Seattle

Blazers 3, Thunderbirds 2 (SO)

First Period

1. Kamloops, Levis 19 (Bairos) 12:02.

Penalties — Korchinski Sea (hooking) 3:32; Van Olm Kam (roughing) 12:57.

Second Period

2. Kamloops, Stankoven 31 (Bankier, Seminoff) 0:38.

3. Seattle, Davidson 34 (Schaefer) 8:08.

4. Seattle, Davidson 35 (Korchinski, Mynio) 12:20.

Penalties — Schaefer Sea (tripping) 17:58.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Schaefer Sea (boarding) 4:25; Bankier Kam (holding opp. stick) 5:33; Popowich Sea (cross checking) 15:14.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Guenther Sea (inter. on goaltender) 1:15.

Shootout — Kamloops wins 2-0

Seattle: Guenther miss, Crnkovic miss.

Kamloops: Bankier goal, Seminoff goal.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 17 9 11 4 _ 42
Seattle 11 13 10 2 _ 36

Goal — Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Seattle: Milic (41 shots, 39 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-5; Seattle: 0-2.

Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Mark Heier.

Attendance — 3,677 at Seattle.

