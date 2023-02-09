Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Winnipeg

Ice 7, Hitmen 6

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Latimer 13 (Geekie, Lambos) 3:48 (pp).

2. Calgary, Fiddler-Schultz 25 (Yakemchuk) 12:16 (pp).

3. Calgary, Tulk 20 (Patterson) 15:50.

4. Calgary, Marinkovic 5 (Muranov, Moore) 17:58.

Penalties — Slaney Cgy (cross checking) 3:09; Cumby Wpg (hooking) 11:08; Danis Cgy, Shilo Wpg (roughing) 15:06.

Second Period

5. Winnipeg, Savoie 21 (unassisted) 1:53.

6. Calgary, Moore 4 (Yakemchuk, Danis) 3:19.

7. Winnipeg, McClennon 32 (Benson, Zloty) 17:21.

8. Calgary, Tulk 21 (unassisted) 18:39.

Penalties — Lambos Wpg (hooking) 7:18; Galloway Cgy (holding) 15:16; Yakemchuk Cgy (high sticking) 20:00.

Third Period

9. Winnipeg, McClennon 33 (Benson, Savoie) 2:11 (pp).

10. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 17 (unassisted) 3:19.

11. Winnipeg, McClennon 34 (Sward, Lambos) 5:57.

12. Winnipeg, Pederson 23 (Latimer, Geekie) 6:04.

13. Calgary, Tschigerl 17 (Tulk, Heward) 16:26 (pp).

Penalties — Muranov Cgy (tripping) 1:14; Wilson Wpg (interference) 16:18.

Shots on goal by

Calgary 9 16 8 _ 33
Winnipeg 16 14 11 _ 41

Goal — Calgary: Peters (L, ). Winnipeg: Beaupit (11 shots, 7 saves), Hauser (W, 3:19 second, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 2-3; Winnipeg: 2-4.

Referees — Taylor Friesen, Nolan Powell. Linesmen — Kelsey Mahoney, Josh Miko.

Attendance — 1,479 at Winnipeg.

