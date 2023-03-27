WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Red Deer 68 43 19 3 3 248 189 92 x-Lethbridge 68 36 26 3 3 204 207 78 Calgary 68 31 29 5 3 220 224 70 Medicine Hat 68 30 29 8 1 248 224 69 Swift Current 68 31 33 1 3 227 242 66 Edmonton 68 10 54 4 0 131 338 24

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xyz-Winnipeg 68 57 10 1 0 325 177 115 x-Saskatoon 68 48 15 4 1 257 171 101 x-Moose Jaw 68 41 24 0 3 252 237 85 x-Regina 68 34 30 3 1 262 277 72 Brandon 68 26 33 8 1 212 242 61 Prince Albert 68 28 37 3 0 198 239 59

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Kamloops 68 48 13 4 3 313 198 103 x-Prince George 68 37 24 6 1 290 241 81 x-Vancouver 68 28 32 5 3 188 238 64 x-Kelowna 68 27 37 4 0 210 256 58 Victoria 68 17 43 6 2 199 323 42

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Seattle 68 54 11 1 2 300 155 111 x-Portland 68 40 20 5 3 244 218 88 x-Tri-City 68 34 26 5 3 256 245 76 x-Everett 68 33 32 2 1 221 245 69 Spokane 68 15 43 4 6 195 314 40

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; z - regular season champion; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Saskatoon 3 Regina 2

Moose Jaw 5 Prince Albert 3

Winnipeg 3 Brandon 2 (SO)

Swift Current 3 Medicine Hat 1

Lethbridge 6 Red Deer 4

Seattle 7 Portland 3

Prince George 7 Kamloops 2

Victoria 6 Everett 4

Tri-City 7 Spokane 4

Vancouver 3 Kelowna 2

Saturday's results

Calgary 3 Edmonton 2

Prince Albert 5 Regina 3

Saskatoon 6 Moose Jaw 3

Winnipeg 5 Brandon 3

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 1

Prince George 3 Kamloops 2 (SO)

Medicine Hat 4 Swift Current 3

Everett 4 Victoria 3 (SO)

Portland 3 Seattle 1

Tri-City 2 Spokane 1 (SO)

Kelowna 5 Vancouver 4

Sunday's results

Edmonton 2 Calgary 1