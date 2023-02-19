WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 54 37 13 1 3 200 148 78 Lethbridge 54 30 18 3 3 160 151 66 Calgary 55 24 24 5 2 181 181 55 Swift Current 52 25 24 1 2 174 193 53 Medicine Hat 53 22 22 8 1 190 182 53 Edmonton 53 8 42 3 0 104 249 19

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Winnipeg 51 43 7 1 0 243 134 87 Saskatoon 54 37 13 3 1 201 132 78 Moose Jaw 55 33 19 0 3 194 181 69 Regina 52 25 24 2 1 196 213 53 Brandon 53 22 24 7 0 160 181 51 Prince Albert 53 22 28 3 0 149 182 47

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 51 35 10 4 2 220 146 76 Prince George 51 24 23 4 0 207 192 52 Vancouver 52 20 26 4 2 143 185 46 Kelowna 52 19 30 3 0 157 189 41 Victoria 55 15 34 5 1 164 243 36

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Seattle 52 41 9 1 1 221 124 84 x-Portland 53 36 13 2 2 207 164 76 Tri-City 53 26 20 5 2 204 196 59 Everett 53 27 23 2 1 176 187 57 Spokane 53 11 36 2 4 150 248 28

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Prince Albert 6 Regina 5

Winnipeg 7 Moose Jaw 1

Kamloops 7 Red Deer 4

Lethbridge 3 Brandon 1

Seattle 4 Tri-City 3 (OT)

Saskatoon 6 Victoria 4

Spokane 4 Everett 3 (SO)

Saturday's results

Brandon 3 Swift Current 1

Winnipeg 7 Regina 4

Prince Albert 5 Moose Jaw 2

Red Deer 5 Medicine Hat 4 (OT)

Calgary 7 Edmonton 2

Seattle 8 Victoria 1

Tri-City 3 Spokane 0

Saskatoon 2 Vancouver 1

Kelowna 3 Portland 1

Sunday's results

Kamloops 4 Calgary 1

Monday's games

Lethbridge at Regina, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Brandon, 2:30 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 2 p.m.

Kamloops at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Swift Current, 4 p.m.

Portland at Prince George, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 2:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Winnipeg at Calgary, 11 a.m.

Kamloops at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Regina, 7 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.