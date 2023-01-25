WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 44 31 9 1 3 168 111 66 Lethbridge 45 24 16 3 2 129 136 53 Calgary 43 23 16 3 1 150 130 50 Swift Current 42 22 18 0 2 146 155 46 Medicine Hat 46 18 21 6 1 166 162 43 Edmonton 44 6 35 3 0 86 206 15

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 39 33 5 1 0 177 98 67 Saskatoon 42 28 10 3 1 162 101 60 Moose Jaw 46 28 15 0 3 166 149 59 Regina 44 22 20 1 1 160 172 46 Brandon 44 19 20 5 0 134 149 43 Prince Albert 44 16 25 3 0 116 155 35

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 41 26 9 4 2 171 118 58 Prince George 43 19 20 4 0 167 170 42 Vancouver 43 17 20 4 2 123 156 40 Kelowna 42 14 25 3 0 127 153 31 Victoria 45 13 27 4 1 136 194 31

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 41 32 7 1 1 174 101 66 Portland 42 31 8 2 1 173 124 65 Everett 43 22 20 1 0 150 160 45 Tri-City 41 20 16 4 1 167 165 45 Spokane 42 9 30 1 2 129 212 21

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Calgary 4 Red Deer 2

Brandon 2 Edmonton 0

Winnipeg 6 Moose Jaw 0

Victoria 5 Kelowna 1

Monday's results

Portland 6 Spokane 1

Friday's games

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Saskatoon at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Swift Current at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Medicine Hat at Regina, 4 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.