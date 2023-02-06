Skip to main content
El presidente de Turquía eleva a 912 los muertos por terremoto, lo que eleva a 1.300 el total entre Turquía y Siria

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turquía (AP) — El presidente de Turquía eleva a 912 los muertos por terremoto, lo que eleva a 1.300 el total entre Turquía y Siria.

