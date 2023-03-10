Couple arrested in La. 31 years after newborn girl’s death

GRETNA, La. (AP) — The parents of a baby killed in 1992 are in custody after newly developed DNA evidence led investigators to them, state troopers said.

A farmer in Picayune, Mississippi, looking to feed his animals, found the infant's body on April 17, 1992, in a trash bin inside a bag wrapped in a towel with other garbage. An autopsy showed the baby was most likely born the morning on which it was found. It also revealed the baby was around three weeks premature and lived a few minutes before being smothered.