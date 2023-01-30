Convicted hunger-striking anarchist in Italy wins transfer

ROME (AP) — After some 15 weeks on a hunger strike to protest particularly harsh prison conditions, an Italian man convicted in attacks claimed by anarchists was being transferred on Monday to another prison in Italy for medical care.
Sky TG24 TV quoted Alfredo Cospito’s lawyer as saying he would be moved shortly from a prison in Sardinia to Milan’s Opera Prison. Lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini said his client would be taken to a section of the Milan prison for those needing specialized medical care.